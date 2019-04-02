Mansfield MP says Government tax changes are leaving workers better off

There is a lot going on this week and I wanted to update you on various issues in my column, writes Ben Bradley MP.

You’ll no doubt be aware that it’s a big Brexit week in Parliament again, and writing this on Monday it’s impossible to know where we’ll be by the time it’s published online on Tuesday or in print on Wednesday.

Ben Bradley MP

I fear though, that Parliament is going to press for the softest of Brexit plans, a customs union that means Britain continues to take all the same rules and regulations but no longer has a say in deciding those rules.

That would be worse than staying in, and I hope that the Prime Minister will not go along with it.

I for one will not support that approach.

One way or another MPs need to get this done and get out of the EU.

Long extensions and delays just aren’t acceptable.

It is English Tourism Week and I’ve recently been holding meetings with key players in the tourist industry.

This area should make far more from what it has here at the heart of Sherwood Forest, and I’m pressing those involved to get a proper plan together to coincide with new hotels being built around Mansfield.

The weather for the weekend looks good, so it’s a great chance to get out and experience all that there is to offer in north Nottinghamshire.

This week saw a big financial boost for workers, with reductions in income tax combined with a rise in the national living wage.

A full time worker on the National Living Wage will be more than £800 a year better off compared to last year and, regardless of their income, all full-time workers are paying more than £1,200 less in income tax since 2010.

When budgets are tight, that little bit extra in the pay packet each month can make a big difference.

Finally, this coming Friday I’m working with Mansfield’s Dalmatian Job Board to put on a CV workshop at the Hive in the Four Seasons.

If you want help with your CV, or a bit of advice on job hunting from local experts, you can book an appointment between 10am and 2pm by calling 01623 372016 or emailing hello@dalmatiansystems.co.uk.