Mansfield drink driver tried to flee from cops

A Mansfield man fled from the car he’d just driven while three times over the limit in the town centre after rowing with his partner, a court heard.

Dean Seagrave got out of the Vauxhall Astra when officers approached in the Wilko car park, off Clumber Street, at 2.40am, on November 10, but was detained shortly afterwards.

A test revealed he had 103 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Seagrave told police he had argued with his girlfriend in a night club, and walked out, but found her car keys and drove through the Mansfield for a short time, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

Seagrave, 23, of Eyam Close, admitted drink driving, and driving without a licence or insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The court heard he was banned for drink driving in 2016, and the offence was committed five days after a suspended sentence expired, and “some weeks” after the disqualification ran out.

Probation officer Lucy Harrison said: “He is aware he is testing the court’s patience.”

Seagrave, an events manager, “had everything in life going well for him”, she said, but needed help to stop him coming back before the court.

Treve Lander, mitigating, said: “He became involved in an altercation with his girlfriend. He wanted to go home and call it a night. He went to her car and jumped in because for some reason he had the key.

“It was a very short distance that he drove and he didn’t intend to drive anymore.”

Seagrave was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

He was banned for 36 months and given an 18 month community order with 20 sessions of an accredited programme.

He must also carry out 80 hours of unpaid work