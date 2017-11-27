Mansfield drink driver stopped without lights

A Meden Vale man who was more than twice over the drink drive limit was stopped by police for driving in the early hours with no lights, a court heard.

Officers on mobile patrol spotted Daniel Morley’s Vauxhall Astra pull out of a car park, on Eastlands Lane, in Church Warsop, at 1.20am, on November 11.

A test revealed he had 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Morley, 23, of Caunton Close, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Treve Lander, mitigating, said Morley, a window fabricator, with no previous convictions, would suffer “great inconvenience” because of the inevitable driving ban.

Magistrates disqualified him for 18 months, but offered him a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the length of the ban by 136 days if completed before November 2018.

He was fined £350 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £35 victim surcharge.