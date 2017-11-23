Mansfield boozer lay in the road outside police station

A Mansfield man who was drunk when he lay in the road outside a police station has given up boozing, a court heard.

William Edgar lay in the road in a “starfish shape” after pushing the buzzer at the gate outside Mansfield police station, on Lime Tree Place, on November 5.

“He started shouting and swearing,” said prosecutor Robert Carr. “He was asked to get up and stop. He got up but he continued to shout and swear and he was arrested.”

Edgar, 45, of Newgate Lane, admitted being drunk and disorderly, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He told the court: “I have stopped drinking since then. It was doing me no good.”

He was fined £80, and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.