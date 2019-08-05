Man rescued from River Trent in Gainsborough

A man who was unable to escape by himself has been rescued from the River Trent in Gainsborough.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Services assisted with the man, who was "unable to rescue himself or get out of the water" after falling in on Saturday (August 3).

The River Trent, in Gainsborough.

A fire service spokesman said: "Saxilby Fire rescued a male from the River Trent in Gainsborough. Unable to rescue himself or get out of the water and struggling to stay afloat.

"Open water can be extremely dangerous, especially when you’ve had a drink. Don’t risk it."