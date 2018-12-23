Man released under investigation after double fatal crash

A man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following the death of a young man and woman has been released from custody under investigation.

Emergency services were called to the A46 Lincoln Bypass at 12.50am yesterday after a Citroen C3 and a Ford Mondeo estate collided.

A man and a woman, both aged 19, travelling in the white Citroen C3, died at the scene.

The driver of the blue Ford Mondeo estate, a 26-year-old man, was later traced and arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drink-driving and leaving the scene of a collision.

The road was close for several hours.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "The man who was arrested following yesterday's double fatal collision has been released from custody under investigation. "

Police are still keen to hear from anyone who believe they may have seen the Citroen C3 prior to the crash on the bypass between the Carholme and Skellingthorpe roundabouts about 12.50am on Saturday morning or if they think they may have seen the white Citroen in and around Lincoln before about 12.45am. Call police on 101 with information.