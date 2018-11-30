Man left Gainsorough Tesco without paying for shopping

Lincolnshire Police officers are appealing for help to locate a man they would like to speak with in connection with a theft.

A man in his early 40s made off with a bag of shopping from Tesco in Beaumont Sreet, Gainsborough, without paying.

It was reported that the man had placed his card into a self-service checkout to pay but removed his card before payment was taken. He then left the store with a bag of shopping.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: "If you know this man or can help with our enquiry please call us on 101 quoting incident number 201 of October 10."