Man left Gainsorough Tesco without paying for shopping

The man police would like to speak to.
Lincolnshire Police officers are appealing for help to locate a man they would like to speak with in connection with a theft.

A man in his early 40s made off with a bag of shopping from Tesco in Beaumont Sreet, Gainsborough, without paying.

It was reported that the man had placed his card into a self-service checkout to pay but removed his card before payment was taken. He then left the store with a bag of shopping.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: "If you know this man or can help with our enquiry please call us on 101 quoting incident number 201 of October 10."