A man who had a samurai sword in a public place has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Arturs Nikiforovs, 23, of Linden Terrace, Gainsborough had a samurai sword and a baseball bat in public. He has been committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for one year, ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, pay £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.