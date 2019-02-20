Man charged with aggravated burglary in Worksop after man and woman were hit on the head

A 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were hit on the head after three people forced their way into their Worksop home.

A 27-year-old man has been remanded in custody after appearing at Nottingham Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday, January 20) charged with an aggravated burglary in Worksop.

Police car

Andrew Houghton, of Howard Road, Rotherham, will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on March 20.

Houghton was arrested in South Yorkshire on Monday in connection with the incident in Bristol Mews, Worksop, at 1.30am on January 23.

They tried to take the keys to a car. However, they left empty-handed and four people were seen running off.

Enquiries are continuing to trace further people in connection with the incident and anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 28 of January 23 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.