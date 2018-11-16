Man attempts to rob 83-year-old woman on a Gainsborough street

A man has attempted to rob a 83-year-old who was walking along a Gainsborough street.

The 83-year-old was walking along Bayard Street at 3pm on November 2 when a male ran up behind her and tried to grab her shopping trolley. She had her handbag inside the trolley.

Two other males shouted to the offender and all three then left the scene empty handed along Forster Street towards Ackland Street.

Lincolnshire Police are now appealing for help to identify those pictured.

A police spokesman said: "We believe they may be able to assist our inquiries into an attempted robbery.

"If you recognise those pictured or have information please get in touch."

Do you recognise these men?

How to contact Lincolnshire Police

By calling 101, quoting Incident 97 of 2 November

By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting the incident number

By calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.