A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 49-year-old West Stockwith man.

Dean James, 49, of West Stockwith, was found dead on Sunday, November 25 to a property on Neville Avenue, Spalding.

Dean James

His family has asked for privacy at this time and request that no media contact them.

A 59-year-old man from the Spalding area has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

The arrested 59-year-old has been released under investigation.