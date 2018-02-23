Man arrested for terrorism offences in Lincolnshire

A 46-year-old man has been arrested for terrorism offences after police executed a warrant at a property in Lincolnshire.

Earlier today, Friday, February 23, officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West supported by Lincolnshire Police executed a warrant at a property in the Lincolnshire area and arrested a man on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation and malicious communications.

He remains in police custody for questioning and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Chief Superintendent Dominic Scally, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing for the North West, said: “Today’s arrest forms part of a wider operation into the activities of a proscribed organisation.

“The man remains in custody to be questioned by specialist officers and our investigation continues.

“Those involved in proscribed organisations have a detrimental effect on the communities others work so hard to build so it is essential people contact us with information so we can put a stop to those who support extremist ideologies.

“Any information that people have can be dealt with in the strictest of confidence by calling the police on 0800 789 321.”