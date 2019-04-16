Majority of school children in Lincolnshire get their first choice

The vast majority of children have been offered a place at a school of their choice this year.

Along with the rest of the country, Lincolnshire has experienced high numbers of families wanting their children to start school in September.

There are around 7,500 children wanting a school place this year.

Of the offers made to Lincolnshire primary schools, 7,065 children, which is around 94 per cent, will receive their first choice of school.

A further 292 have been offered their second choice, and 50 more their third choice. A small minority of children, 95, will be offered a school that isn’t one of their three preferences.

Parents have until May 21, to lodge an appeal if they are unhappy with the offered school.

Go to www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/schooladmissions for more information.