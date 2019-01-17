Maisie charity to get special support from marketing firm

A charity set up after the tragic death of a 16-year-old schoolgirl in Misterton has been singled out for special marketing support throughout 2019.

Maisie Cousin-Stirk tragically took her own life in June 2017, leaving a note among her possessions that read ‘Help me’ when looked at one way but also ‘I’m fine’ when turned upside down.

Shortly after her death, mum Helen Cousin decided to set up a teenage-suicide awareness charity, called Help Me, I’m Fine.

And now the PR firm, Shooting Star, which has a base in Lincoln, has chosen Help Me, I’m Fine as its charity of the year, working with Helen to raise its profile, and offer support to promote fundraising events.

“We are absolutely honoured to have been chosen,” said Helen. “We have lots of fundraising activities planned over the next 12 months, and I’m thrilled that the team at Shooting Star will be able to support us with them.

“Together, we can help prevent other young people and their families going through the same heartbreak that we have endured over the last 18 months.”

Money raised by the local community in Misterton for Maisie’s family after her death was used to buy 750 lapel badges featuring the ‘Help Me, I’m Fine’ ambigram.

Eighteen months on, the charity has raised thousands of pounds that has paid for suicide-prevention training sessions in primary schools across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

The training progamme, called Thrive, aims to help teachers and school staff identify children who might be unhappy, worried or suicidal.

Helen said: “The training equips teachers to spot a child who might be going through a difficult time. The aim is to pay for more schools to receive this vital training.”

Kate Strawson, director of Shooting Star, said: “We first began our charity initiative in 2009. The idea is to work with small charities that need additional support.

“We have been deeply moved by Help Me, I’m Fine’s story. We are delighted to help them grow and, most importantly, make a difference.”