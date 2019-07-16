Macmillan grants you help raise money for are so vital for so many

t has been a busy first half of the year for me, which is always a good thing, writes Jamie Davenport.

It means Macmillan supporters all over Gainsborough and Lincolnshire are organising events, fundraising at work and generally being generous.

I meet so many people that have worked hard on their fundraising and it means the world to them to know how Macmillan spends their money in the county.

I thought I’d use this month’s column to let you know how money spent in Lincolnshire really is making a difference to your family and friends.

In 2018, Macmillan supported 560 cancer patients with a Macmillan Grants totalling £215,000.

Typically, Macmillan grants are needed at a time when money is an issue.

If you consider that someone may be retired, self-employed or simply not able to work for extended period, money can be one of the biggest stresses of cancer.

These grants are most commonly used for household bills, but other examples include beds, washing machines, clothes and much more.

I’m proud to say that the Macmillan helpline is now open seven days a week on 0808 8080000.

Last year, more than 800 people in Lincolnshire called the line for emotional, medical and financial support.

The service is perhaps summed up best by this caller’s words.

“Macmillan were great on the phone with all sort of things.

“They helped me demystify terminology and gave me questions to ask around my diagnosis when I was feeling very lost and under-informed.”

Macmillan nurses are supporting wherever they can in local hospitals and in the community, alongside other professionals, such as dieticians and physiotherapists.

I’ve mentioned before that Macmillan is developing a brand-new support centre at Lincoln Hospital and this is on course to be completed by the end of the year.

There is so much going on and all of it is funded by you, the generous supporter.

Every cake sold, fun day held, or office swear jar makes an enormous difference.

If you’d like to know more get in touch on 07595 091384 or email jdavenport@macmillan.org.uk.