Luxury hair salon is making waves in Gainsborough

More than 80 people attended an open evening to welcome a new luxury hair salon to Gainsborough.

Sophie Amelia, which previously operated from Blyton, is now based at Marshall’s Yard’s Pattern Store.

Their official VIP opening event saw over 200 people pour through the doors to take a peek at the new salon and meet the team.

Director Sophie Shipperbottom said: “We received a fantastic welcome to Marshall’s Yard on our opening night and we’re thrilled with the reception to our new glamorous salon. We look forward to working with our existing clients and welcoming new to our town centre base.”

The salon, an official Loreal stockist which provides the latest trends and hair fashion including hair care, colour and extensions, employs six members of staff and has over 250 regular clients.