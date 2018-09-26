Lottery funding will tell Bassetlaw’s Pilgrim Roots story

More than £750,000 of Heritage Lottery funding is being used to support Bassetlaw’s Pilgrim Roots project to mark the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower reaching America in 2020.

Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) East Midlands have approved the Pilgrim Roots project, which will see £776,000 worth of investment into the Roots area which includes North Nottinghamshire, SouthYorkshire and West Lindsey.

This money will enable North Nottinghamshire to shout about its Pilgrim ancestors and will position Bassetlaw at the forefront of commemorative plans for 2020, which is the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower reaching America.

Coun Jo White, deputy leader at Bassetlaw District Council said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this funding.

“At last we will have a fully staffed gallery dedicated to the Pilgrim story, from where we can signpost visitors around Retford on a mini Pilgrim trail including St Swithuns and the Pilgrim Room at Retford Hub and then on to the surrounding villages where our Pilgrims lived and worshipped.

“This visitor experience is going to be greatly improved and will be a positive impact on our visitor economy.

“It will attract many new visitors to our area and gives US descendants who have previously visited a reason to return.”

Jonathan Platt, head of HLF East Midlands, said: “We are delighted to support this project that will resonate with visitors from both sides of the Atlantic, making Bassetlaw a prime destination as the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower approaches, and it is the generosity of National Lottery players that is helping to make this possible.”