Liz has world record hopes after cycling from John O’ Groats to Land’s End on a handcycle

An inspirational Worksop woman is hoping her mammoth handbike challenge from John O’ Groats to Land’s End will land her a Guinness World Record.

Liz Grundey, 59, was no stranger to the gruelling route after successfully completing stage one from John O’Groats to Land’s End on her Quickie Attitude hybrid handcycle, which attaches to her wheelchair, last year.

But Liz decided to take on the route for a second time, this time in reverse, with her husband Michael and personal trainer Hannah, completing the challenge in ten days, 14 hours and 12 minutes - which is a new record.

Liz said: “I found the support from everyone overwhelming. I couldn’t have done it without my personal trainer Hannah and husband Michael.

“We had some funny moments, such as when I cycled into a bush and a few wrong turns but we got there in the end.

“It was an incredible experience. We managed to keep our spirits high throughout the trip, even when we got stuck in a field.”

Michael, Liz’s husband, said: “It will be a while before we get the record confirmed as we have to send everything off to Guinness.”

Liz was inspired to take on the feat for Dementia UK after losing her mum Edith and father-in-law Joe to the devastating disease.

Liz said: “The whole experience means a lot to me as I raised money for Dementia UK in memory of my mother and my father-in-law.”

Liz herself suffers from epilepsy, cerebral palsy, spondylosis and asthma, but has not allowed this to hinder her.

She set herself a fundraising target of £1,000.

Michael said: “She was wearing a Dementia UK t-shirt during her ride and people were handing her money as she cycled along.

“It was a lovely trip. She enjoyed it overall.

“She is now looking at what she is going to do next. She wants a new bike now.”

You can still support Liz, and to make a donation visit justgiving.com/fundraising/12-days-jogle.