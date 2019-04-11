Lion John celebrates being 50 not out

North Notts Lions Club celebrated a special occasion at Gainsborough Golf Club this month to mark the day, 50 years ago, when the club was formed and given its charter.

John Simpson is the last active member left from those on the original charter.

To mark his long and meritorious service, members, their wives and partners organised a special lunch for him and his wife.

He was also presented with a certificate of appreciation and a framed replica of the original charter.

Afterwards, John thanked everyone for attending along with his gifts.

He then reminisced about his life in the Lions as a member, president and particularly as the long-time international representative.

He especially thanked his wife Ann for her patience and support.