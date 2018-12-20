Lincs: See who has been in court

ASSAULT

Andrew Fota, 55, of St Catherines, Lincoln; assaulted a man by beating him and drove a car without due care and attention. Fined a total of £150, £100 compensation, £85 costs and licence endorsed with five points.

Jason Rhodes-Stephen, 39, of Carlton Boulevard, Lincoln; assaulted a woman by beating her. Community order made, carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

DRUGS

Anthony Mellars, 38, of Romney Drive, Lincoln; produced a quantity of cannabis. Fined £200, £30 victim surcharge and cannabis forfeited and destroyed.

DAMAGE

Troy Evans, 30, of Ropery Road, Gainsborough; damaged a car. Community order made, abstain from consuming alcohol for 60 days, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

THEFT

Carl Johnson, 40, of Keats Close, Lincoln; stole salmon and steak to the value of £73.86 belonging to Lidl. Fined £80 and £30 victim surcharge.

MOTORING

Billy Cheeseman, 27, of Adelaide Close, Gainsborough; vehicle hanging off the back of a pickup truck could injure another person. Fined £166, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.

Benjamin Taylor, 27, of Cross Street, Gainsborough; drove without a clear view of the road. Fined £100, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Toni Barlow, 29, of Highfield Avenue, Lincoln; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

OTHER

Jaroslaw Kurzawski, 49, of Hemswell Avenue, Lincoln; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour. Restraining order made, fined £146, £30 victim surcharge and £150 costs.