Lincs: See who has been in court

MOTORING

Nicholas Rippon, 38, of Lea Road, Gainsborough; failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Stephen Richards, 55, of Darwin Street, Gainsborough; driving without a licence. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Nathan Millward, 23, of Cecil Street, Gainsborough; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Dariuaz Switacz, 45, of Clinton Terrace, Gainsborough; failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

OTHER

Neil Boswell, 42, of Mark Rise, Blyton; entered as a trespasser with intent to steal. Fined £80, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Thomas Gaskin, 47, of Buchanan Road, Hemswell Cliff; used threatening or abusive language or behaviour likely to cause harassment or distress. Community order made, be under a curfew for one month from 10pm and 6am, £50 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Geordie Smith, 36, of Summergangs Lane, Gainsborough; used threatening or abusive language or behaviour likely to cause harassment or distress. Community order made, be under a curfew for one month from 10pm to 6am, carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Farmery, 44, of Hill Top Lane, Blyton; used threatening or abusive language or behaviour likely to cause harassment or distress. Fined £25, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.