Lincs: See who has been in court

MOTORING

Margaret Furnell, 53, of Spital Hill, Gainsborough; speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Stacey Howden, 33, of Arthur Road, Gainsborough; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £160, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Daniel Odling, 33, of Sandsfield Lane, Gainsborough; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

James Willerton, 27, of Ropery Road, Gainsborough; driving without an insurance policy, a licence or a test certificate. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £75 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Paul Rodgers, 33, of Gordon Street, Gainsborough; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for six months.

Ashley Webb, 20, of Devonshire Road, Scampton; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £280, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

William Smith, 36, of Cecil Street, Gainsborough; failed to give a blood specimen without a reasonable excuse. Fined £350, £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Richard Brown, 28, of Dominie Cross Road, Retford; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

THEFT

Jonathan Hewitt, 32, of Bridge Street, Saxilby; stole four steaks and four gammon steaks to the value of £50 belonging to the Co-Op. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and £50 compensation.