Lincs: See who has been in court

MOTORING

Hekuran Hyka, 32, of Woodhill Avenue, Gainsborough: driving without an insurance policy or a licence. Fined £323, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Sara Occleshaw, 47, of St Andrews Street, Kirton in Lindsey: driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

William Gilbert, 70, of Middle Street, Corringham: driving while disqualified. Fined £538, £53 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Simon Cavill, 32, of Ingamells Drive, Saxilby: driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour while towing a trailer. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jason Frost, 41, of Station Road, Walkeringham: driving while using a hand held mobile phone. Fined £84, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points..

THEFT

James Smith, 48, of Trent Street, Gainsborough: stole power tools to the value of £400. Ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Craig Hall, 36, of King Street, Worksop: stole scrap metal car parts. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay £20 victim surcharge and £65 costs.

ALCOHOL

Liam Gilfoyle, 28, of Swaledale, Worksop: drunk and disorderly behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and pay £20 victim surcharge.

DRUGS

Ryan Clarkson, 22, of Salisbury Street, Gainsborough: possession of cannabis resin. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and drugs forfeited and destroyed.

OTHER

Samantha McIlroy, 45, of The Quays, Gainsborough: failed to declare financial information to the Department for Work and Pensions. Fined £600, £60 victim surcharge and £85 costs.