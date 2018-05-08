Lincs: Results from the courts

MOTORING

Zac Brumby, 25, of South Street, Gainsborough; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £800, £80 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with eight points.

Anthony Manson, 38, of Louisberg Road, Hemswell; driving while disqualified, without an insurance policy or a valid test certificate. Committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Ben Marchant, 37, of Furndonn Court, Lincoln; speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Daniel Negoita, 28, of Canwick Road, Lincoln; failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Bridget Walker, 49, of Scott Gardens, Lincoln; failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £200, £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

ASSAULT

Ben Walster, 32, of Ropery Road, Gainsborough; assaulted a man by beating him. Fined £80, £50 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

THEFT

Matthew Brown, 29, of Jerusalem Road, Lincoln; stole six joints of beef to the value of £39 belonging to Iceland. Committed to prison for six weeks, suspended for 12 months and pay £39 compensation.

BREACH

Sean O’Shea, 42, of Westcroft Drive, Saxilby; breached a non-molestation order. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge and £45 costs.