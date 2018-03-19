Lincs: Results from the courts

MOTORING

Gary Kemp, 31, of Grey Street, Gainsborough; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.

Samantha Pickersgill, 43, of Dunham Road, Newton on Trent; failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £192, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

BREACH

Benjamin Garner, 34, of Marton Road, Willingham by Stow; failed to comply with requirements of community order. Order varied and to continue.

ASSAULT

Andrew Allen, 31, of Priory Close, Gainsborough; assaulted a woman by beating her. Fined £100, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Gundis Tilibs-Stikis, 44, of Wheeldon Street, Gainsborough; assaulted a man by beating him; fined £200, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

THEFT

Francesco Dascenzo, 28, of Gainsborough Road, Lea; stole goods of an unknown value belonging to Tesco. Community order made, carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Danielle Hearn, 25, of Bridge Street, Gainsborough; stole goods of an unknown value belonging to Tesco. Community order made, carry out 60 hours of upaid work, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Kenneth Boswell, 39, of Stanley Street, Gainsborough; stole beauty products to the value of £3,110.59. Committed to prison for 18 weeks and £1,000 compensation.

OTHER

Robert Davies, 26, of North Parade, Gainsborough; harassed a woman by calls, voicemails and texts of an abusive and persistant nature. Community order made, restraining order made and £85 costs.