Lincs: Results from the courts

DRUGS

Ovidijus Tribuisis. 32, of Horton Street, Lincoln; possession of class B drug, cannabis. Fined £83, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and drugs forfeited and destroyed.

ASSAULT

Derek Davis, 50, of Winn Street, Lincoln; assaulted a man causing actual bodily harm. Committed to prison for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, pay £250 compensation, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

BREACH

Paul Woodmansey, 58, of Claythorne Drive, Gainsborough; failed to notify a new financial account at a police station. Fined £300, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

THEFT

Francis Wynne, 44, of Monks Road, Lincoln; stole various goods to the value of £341.30 belonging to Tesco. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

MOTORING

Tomasz Augustyniak, 36, of St Peters Avenue, Lincoln; driving at a speed exceeding 60 miles per hour. Fined £246, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with five points.

Sokol Kurtaj, 44, of Ripon Street, Lincoln; failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Bailey Pass-Parnhamn, 22, of St Martins Road, North Leverton; driving without due care and attention. Fined £440, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with five points.

OTHER

Charles Evans, 20, of Newlands, Gainsborough; tyre was fitted which had the ply or cord exposed. Fined £440, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Lisa Terry, 38, of Albert Road, Retford; dropped smoking litter in the street. Fined £75, £30 victim surcharge and £75 costs.