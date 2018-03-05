Lincs: Results from the courts

ASSAULT

Lewis Webb, 22, of Holme Walk, Gainsborough; assaulted a woman by beating her and damaged a mobile phone worth £600. Discharged conditionally for one year, £20 victim surcharge and £200 costs.

THEFT

Airlie Wright, 43, of Haldane Street, Gainsborough; stole fragrances to the value of £295 belonging to Debenhams and cosmetics to the value of £57.47 belonging to Superdrugs. Community order made, be under a curfew from 7pm to 7am for four weeks, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Claire Bew, 40, of Sandsfield Lane, Gainsborough; stole clothing to the value of £53.97 belonging to New Look. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Mark Roberts, 54, of Bridge Street, Gainsborough; stole two bottles of vodka to the value of £42 belonging to Tesco. Community order made, fined £40, £19.50 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

MOTORING

Cameron Woodhead, 20, of Buchana Road, Hemswell Cliff; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £440, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Kieron Young, 18, of Fillingham Close, Gainsborough; Driving without a licence or insurance. Fined a total of £880, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endosed with six points.

Chris Lakey, 46, of Greenfinch Dale, Worksop; failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

BREACH

James Jackson, 25, of Trinity Court, Gainsborough; breached an interim sexual offences prevention order. Fined £300, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.