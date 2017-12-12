Lincs: Results from the courts

DRUGS

Adam Lockwood, 35, of Hawthorn Avenue, Gainsborough: in possession of class A drug, diamorphine. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and drugs forfeited and destroyed.

Scott Robertson, 45, of Dickenson Terrace, Gainsborough: in possession of class A drug, diamorphine. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and drugs forfeited and destroyed.

MOTORING

James Priestley, 40, of Glenworth Road, Kexby: failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £440, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

ASSAULT

Julie Smith, 42, of Woodcroft Road, Saxilby: assaulted a woman by beating her. Discharged conditionally for 10 months and £50 compensation.

Jamie Nickell, 25, of Addison Drive, Lincoln: assaulted a man by beating him. Discharged conditionally for six months, pay £50 compensation, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

DAMAGE

Kenneth Smith, 33, of Buchanan Road, Hemswell Cliff: caused damage to to cars. Community order made, 80 hours of unpaid work and pay a total of £543.

OTHER

Brian Blissitt, 43, of Portland Terrace, Gainsborough: used threatening or abusive words within the hearing of a person likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge and £45 costs.

David Julian, 70, of Pingle Close, Gainsborough: used threatening or abusive words within the hearing of a person likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Discharged absolutely and £85 costs.

Matthew Dobbyn, 19, of Macaulay Drive, Lincoln: in a public place to beg or gather alms. Discharged conditionally for six months and £20 victim surcharge.