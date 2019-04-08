Lincs: Results from the court

MOTORING

Gemma McClaggan, 28, of Japan Road, Gainsborough; driving while using a hand held mobile phone. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.

Lincoln Magistrates Court G110817-1d

Michael Teal, 58, of Kirton Road, Scotter; failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.

Mitchell Gilbert, 31, of Colville Terrace, Gainsborough; speeding in excess of 60 miles per hour. Fined £200, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Tom Johnson, 18, of Grayingham Road, Kirton in Lindsey; driving without insurance. Fined £770, £77 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Connor Roberts, 22, of Linden Terrace, Gainsborough; driving without a licence. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with four points.

Steven Shirley, 54, of Rutland Way, Scampton; speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £249, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Martin Slingsby, 45, of Trentside, Morton; speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Darren Towle, 50, of Haldane Street, Gainsborough; driving while disqualified. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for three years.

DAMAGE

Mark Johnson, 38, of Harpswell Lane, Harpswell; damaged a door panel. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.