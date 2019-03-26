Lincs: Results from the court

ASSAULT

Shaun Jordan, 35, of no fixed abode. Assaulted a police officer by beating him. Committed to prison for 12 weeks and £115 victim surcharge.

Valdas Ragenas, 53, of no fixed abode; intentionally touched a woman under 16 without her consent. Community order made, £85 victim surcharge and register with the police in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act 2003 for five years.

BREACH

Paul Elm, 48, of Monks Road, Lincoln; breached a restraining order. Fined £80, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Robert Field, 36, of Philam Court, Gainsborough; failed to comply with supervision requirements and failed to notify a change of address. Community order made and be under a curfew for three months from 7pm to 7am.

Owen Lewis, 19, of Pottergate Road, Lincoln; failed to comply with the requirements of community order. Order varied.

ALCOHOL

Abdullah Rezaee, 18, of Stamp End, Lincoln; driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £140, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 12 months.

MOTORING

Matthew Aitken, 41, of Holly Street, Lincoln; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Julian Flower, 48, of Constance Avenue, Lincoln; driving over the 60 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Aurelian Gagiu, 39, of Hope Street, Lincoln; driving without an insurance policy or a licence. Fined £240, £30 victim surcharge and licence endorsed with six points.