Lincs: Results from the court

ALCOHOL

Stephen Smith, 35, of Waterworks Street, Gainsborough; drunk and disorderly behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Arturs Jasvins, 28, of Tanners Lane, Lincoln; driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £300, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 36 months.

MOTORING

Victoria Dempster, 42, of Canwick Road, Lincoln; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 28 days.

DRUGS

Ivans Obuhovs, 26, of Ripon Street, Lincoln; in possession of cannabis. Fined £233, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and cannabis forfeited and destroyed.

Daniel Terry, 39, of Newland, Lincoln; in possession of diamorphine. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge, £35 costs and drugs forfeited and destroyed.

THEFT

Kieron Young, 18, of Fillingham Close, Gainsborough; stole a bottle of vodka and various food items, in possession of cannabis and assaulted a man by beating him. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a total of £90.29 compensation, £20 costs and drugs forfeited and destroyed.

Troy Evans, 29, of Salisbury street, Gainsborough; stole various grocery items. Community order made and ordered to pay £41.66 compensation.

John Rooney, 20, of Webster Close, Lincoln; stole goods to the value of £20 belonging to Iceland. Fined £180, £20 compensation and £80 costs.

ASSAULT

Krishna Sharma, 73, of Monks Road, Lincoln; assaulted a man by beating him. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay £75 compensation, £20 victim surcharge and £620 costs.