Lincs: Results from the court

MOTORING

Anna Qualter, 34, of Caenby Close, Gainsborough; driving in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £80, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with four points.

Krzysztof Musial, 42, of Ivywood Close, Lincoln; driving in excess of the 60 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £225, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 21 days.

Francis Mulloy, 28, of West Parade, Lincoln; driving at a speed exceeding the 30 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £35, £30 victim surcharge, £35 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

ALCOHOL

Nathan West, 19, of Sixfield Close, Lincoln; drunk and disorderly behaviour. Fined £80, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

ASSAULT

Charlotte Johnson, 28, of Priory Close, Gainsborough; assaulted a woman by beating her. Fined £108, £50 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £250 costs.

Craig Jones, 25, of Manor Road, Saxilby; assaulted a woman by beating her and damaged a mobile phone. Discharged conditionally for two years, restraining order made, £20 victim surcharge, £30 compensation and £500 costs.

Tom Williams, 20 of Toronto Street, Lincoln; assaulted a man by beating him. Committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for one year, carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, £200 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

THEFT

Paul White, 29, of Waterworks Street, Gainsborough; stole alcohol to the value of £193 belonging to Morrisons and coffee to the value of £85 belonging to Spar. Fined £80, a total of £283 compensation and £30 victim surcharge.

Airlie Wright, 43, of Haldane Street, Gainsborough; stole clothing to the value of £135.50 belonging to Next. Fined £100, £30 victim surcharge and detained in the courthouse.