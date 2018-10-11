Lincs: Reports from the courts

MOTORING

Ian Dickson, 31, of Clinton Terrace, Gainsborough; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Joanna Simpson, 46, of Hill Road, Springthorpe; failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Benjamin Taylor, 27, of Marshalls Rise, Gainsborough; tyre had a lump, bulge or tear and while not wearing a seatbelt. Fined a total of £540, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Craig Hall, 37, of The Pines, Worksop; driving at a speed exceeding 60 miles per hour. Fined £440, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with five points.

Janusz Dgnoisky, 46, of Geneva Avenue, Lincoln; failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Cristi Butcaru, 23, of Martin Street, Lincoln; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.

ASSAULT

Mark Green, 40, of Juniper Way, Gainsborough; assaulted a man and a woman by beating them. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, £200 compensation and £85 costs.

Kristy Kerr, 29, of Shakespeare Street, Gainsborough; assaulted a woman by beating her. Discharged conditionally for six months and £50 compensation.

Lewis Webb, 23, of Holme Walk, Gainsborough; obstructed a PC in the execution of his duty. Fined £40 and £30 victim surcharge.