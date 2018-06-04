Lincs Police launch new campaign to keep bicycles safe

Lincolnshire Police has teamed up with Halfords to raise awareness of the bicycle thefts and remind cyclists of how they can protect their bikes.

Cyclists who are eager to make the most of the summer weather are being urged to lock their bicycles securely.

Last summer 44 bikes were stolen from the city centre alone, compared with 38 in 2016.

Sally Picker, Crime Reduction Tactical Advisor for Lincolnshire Police said: “Having your bike stolen at any time of the year is incredibly frustrating and typically we see more thefts over the summer months when people want to use them the most.

“If you leave your bike in the city centre between 4 June and 13 July, it is likely you will find a paper band attached to it signposting owners to useful tips on cycle security.

“If you have already have one of our tags on your bike, please leave it on until the middle of July so we know not to issue you with another.”

The force has issued top tips on how cyclists can keep their bikes safe:

•Use good quality locks – for the best protection, use two different types of lock and secure the frame and both wheels to a stand or bike rack.

•Consider where you park your bike. Never leave it unlocked. Even a couple of minutes gives criminals plenty of time to wheel it away.

•Find and note your bike serial numbers. Take a photograph of your bike.

•Register your bike on www.immobilise.com. This is a national, police-approved database which is searched daily by police officers to return stolen bikes to their owners. You may wish to consider registering on www.bikeregister.com too.

•Take removable fittings with you.

There is also a free prize draw to win £100 worth of cycle accessories courtesy of Halfords. To enter click here.