Lincolnshire’s Chief Fire Officer set to retire

Lincolnshire’s Chief Fire Officer will retire from the role at the end of the month.

Nick Borrill has been in post since December 2015, initially as interim Chief Fire Officer and then as a substantive role from November 2016.

Nick has been with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue since 2006, after a 25 year career in the Army.

He has held numerous roles looking after the service’s planning, prevention and protection activities.

Coun Nick Worth, executive councillor for fire and rescue, said: “Nick has brought so much to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, and particularly in his time as Chief Fire Officer, where he has overseen a time of much change within the service.

“ Moving to a shared headquarters with Lincolnshire Police, overseeing our successful co-location projects with other emergency services, have been just some of the highlights.

“In particular he has implemented new ways of working to ensure the service runs efficiently in these times of reduced funding, whilst keeping highly effective response and prevention activity.

“This was recognised in the recent inspection of Lincolnshire’s service.

“Nick has also had a positive impact on the culture of the service, and a renewed focus on staff wellbeing as a top priority.

“He has actively made improvements and I’d like to thank him for both his 12 years at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and 38 years in public service.”

Following Nick’s departure, Les Britzman has been appointed as Acting Chief Fire Officer. Les is currently Deputy Chief Fire Officer, having joined Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue in April 2018.