Lincolnshire Police call handler voted ‘call taker of the year’

A Call Taker from the Lincolnshire Police control room has won the award for “Control Room Call Taker of the Year.”

Gemma Honey, 41, was one of three finalists at the APD Control Room Awards 2019, nominated by her supervisors for her fast paced actions when dealing with calls.

Gemma Honey

The APD Control Room Awards are the only accolades that recognise and celebrate the life-saving and life-changing work of staff in control rooms.

Gemma joined the force at the age of 30 and has dealt with many situations including dealing with missing persons, road traffic collisions and crime throughout Lincolnshire.

Naomi Rennie-Brewer, Force Control Room manager, said the control rooms were immensely proud of Gemma’s achievements.

She said: “We are very proud of Gemma and indeed all of the Force Control Room staff for their professionalism, dedication and tireless commitment to providing the very best quality service to the people of Lincolnshire.

“It is fabulous that one of them has been recognised in this way. Gemma was nominated for her quick thinking skills, perseverance and professionalism. We are so happy that she has been recognised and now been named as the Call Taker of the Year.”