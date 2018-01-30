Lincolnshire NHS Trusts and County Council pledge to be Join Dementia Research Champions

All three of Lincolnshire’s NHS Trusts and Lincolnshire County Council have joined forces and pledged to be Join Dementia Research champions.

This is the first time a whole county has promised to get behind the national campaign.

By 2025 it is predicted more than one million people will be diagnosed with dementia in the UK.

The National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) wants their Join Dementia Research (JDR) campaign to boost research participation by connecting people in Lincolnshire to suitable dementia studies across the East Midlands.

JDR is open to everyone, with or without dementia, and will contribute to future insights into dementia and its causes, as well as early diagnosis, better treatment and quality of care.

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) was the first NHS trust in England to sign up to the campaign as an organisation and staff across its services are now actively promoting the programme to patients, their families and friends.

LPFT Research and Development Coordinator, Tracy McCranor, said: “LPFT is proud to support Join Dementia Research. In the research team we know first-hand the benefits that it brings in connecting members of the public directly to researchers and many Lincolnshire residents are now taking part in dementia research as a result of registering to JDR.”

Lincolnshire County Council’s Executive Councillor for Adult Care, Patricia Bradwell, said: “We’re delighted to support the join dementia research campaign and would encourage everybody to get involved.”