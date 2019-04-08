Lincolnshire landscapers scoop top prize in competition for transforming the garden of a terminally ill woman from Retford

After transforming the garden of a terminally ill Retford woman a Lincolnshire business has scooped the top spot in MyBuilder’s Job of the Year competition.

Ex-RAF brothers Paul and Ryan McCormick of GreenBee Landscapes in Lincoln were nominated by resident Lucy Murray for going above and beyond to create the garden of her dreams.

After losing her husband Frank earlier in the year, Lucy relocated from Billericay in Essex to Retford, with plans to slowly do up the large sprawling garden herself over time.

Shortly after Lucy moved into her countryside cottage in Retford in October 2017, she was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Getting the garden sorted out quickly became a priority so that she could enjoy spending time outside with her daughter, Sarah.

Lucy said: “Even though they have finished the job, they still take the time to pop in sometimes, just to see how I am. And they normally end up doing something in the garden for me - without pay.

“I am blessed to have found these caring, hard-working and highly skilled brothers.”

The three of them have also won a share of £5,000 prize money.