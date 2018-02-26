Lincolnshire firm joins the war on potholes

A Lincolnshire road surfacing firm has joined the front line in the war on potholes.

Six teams from Minster Surfacing are being deployed around the county to patch roads and fix potholes on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council.

It comes as the authority secured an extra £1.7 million of government funding to repair tens of thousands of potholes across the county.

Director of Minster Surfacing, Bruce Spencer-Knott, said: “As a company based in Lincolnshire, we hate potholes just as much as anyone. We’re pulling out all the stops and working with our partners to do everything we can to improve the roads.”