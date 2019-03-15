Lincolnshire Co-op launches fundraising appeal to support Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

Lincolnshire Co-op is aiming to attract sky-high support for its latest fundraising campaign.

Together with its members and colleagues, the society will be raising money until June for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Helen Scase and Julie Smith with a collection tin for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Engagement Manager, Sam Turner, said: “Air ambulances cover vast areas – over 3,500 square miles across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance – but can reach someone who’s in trouble in minutes.

“They are mobile A&E departments flying some of the best medics straight to the scenes of incidents, working together with our emergency services. Their crews are so skilled they can carry out open heart surgery by the roadside. There’s no other way to say it – they are lifesavers.

“Together with our colleagues and members we’re proud to say thank you by fundraising to help them carry on this incredible work.”

The partnership will help the charity raise the vital funds it needs to fly 24/7. It’s currently in a two-year trial, phasing up from its current 7am-7pm seven day a week cover to a full 24 hours a day, and must increase funds to support this move. The charity receives no direct government or NHS funding – it’s fuelled by fundraising and generous contributions.

A donation will be made through the Community Champions scheme each time a member shops in a Lincolnshire Co-op outlet. Proceeds from the carrier bag levy will also go into the pot.

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance 25th Anniversary pin badges will be sold in Lincolnshire Co-op outlets for a suggested donation of £1, and there’ll be collection tins for customers to give any spare change.

Lincolnshire Co-op food stores will also sell special lemon slices from Gadsby’s, the society’s own bakery, with 10p from each pack sold added to the fundraising.

Generous holidaymakers can also donate £1 when booking a break in the society’s 14 travel branches until June.

Meanwhile, colleagues in Lincolnshire Co-op outlets will try to reach new heights with fundraising instore including a Wear It Yellow Day on either Saturday March 30 or Sunday March 31 during Discover Lincolnshire Weekend. There’ll be quiz sheets with prizes including a chance to meet the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance crew, a helicopter flight gift experience and more.

There’ll also be fun in the Waterside Shopping Centre in Lincoln on Saturday March 30 to drum up support.

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Area Fundraising Manager, Gemma Shaw, said: “We are all immensely excited about working with Lincolnshire Co-op.

“With its support it can not only help us to raise awareness of the work we do but help us to achieve our biggest fundraising push in our 25 year history!”