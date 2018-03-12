Life saving charity LIVES receives glowing report from the CQC

Lincolnshire life saving charity LIVES has received a glowing report from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an inspection last month.

The inspectors focussed on five key areas which were whether the organisation is safe, effective, caring, responsive to people’s needs and well led. It involved examining LIVES governance and policies, interviews with staff and volunteers, as well as seeing some of the LIVES team in action caring for patients.

The CQC identified a number of areas of good and outstanding practice and there were no areas identified as needing improvement, an achievement that the charity is very proud of.

CEO of LIVES, Nikki Silver, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to receive such a positive report from the CQC.

“LIVES prides itself on the quality of the care that it delivers to people in Lincolnshire and works hard with our volunteers to ensure that we hold ourselves to high standards.

“Having this confirmed by the CQC is a real boost to our 700 volunteers and staff and reflects the commitment that each of them makes to responding to medical emergencies in their communities.

“We are very proud that the CQC has such high praise for our staff and volunteers and could find no areas in which it recommended improvements but we are not resting on our laurels.”