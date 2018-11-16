Leisure centre’s swimming team is named best in country

The firm that runs the swimming pool at West Lindsey Leisure Centre in Gainsborough has won one of the most prestigious aquatic awards in the sports and leisure industry.

It is the eighth time that Everyone Active has been crowned facilty operator of the year in the Swim England National Awards.

Olympic diver Leon Taylor and Commonwealth Games swimming champion Aimee Willmott presented the accolade at a ceremony held in Birmingham.

Jacqui Tillman, head of swimming at Everyone Active, said: “It is fantastic to have won this award again. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of our swim team, and I am delighted they have been recognised in this way on the national stage.

“Swimming is a particularly important acivity. Not only is it proven to benefit both physical and mental wellbeing, it can also genuinely save lives.

“There is so much to be gained from getting in the pool, and we are committed to supporting as many people as possible to experience these health benefits.

“We have lots of exciting initiatives planned for the next 12 months, giving many opportunities for people to be active in the water.”

Swim England’s awards recognise excellence in the aquatic industry, and the work of exceptional organisations and individuals.

Everyone Active now manages 111 pools nationwide and helps more than 136,000 people every week to learn a lifesaving skill through its acclaimed Learn To Swim programme.

In August, it also received a record number of one million visits to its public swimming sessions.

Everyone Active is the trading name of Sports Leisure Management (SLM), which operates West Lindsey Leisure Centre in partnership with the district council.

Coun Sheila Bibb said: “This award is well deserved and demonstrates Everyone Active’s commitment to providing high-quality facilities and services.

“We were pleased to extend our partnership with them for the next 15 years to run our leisure services.”