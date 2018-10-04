Launch of free bereavement service for grieving families

Families in Gainsborough struggling to come to terms with the death of loved ones are to be offered free bereavement support.

The new service has been launched by funeral directors and qualified counsellors in response to the growing need for many people to seek solace after the loss of a close friend or relative.

Long-established funeral directors Cliff Bradley and Sons, of Heaton Street, are making the service available to its aduilt clients, in a partnership with the National Society of Allied and Independent Funeral Directors (SAIF) and bereavement support specialists, Professional Help Ltd.

Carlton Bradley, senior director at Cliff Bradley and Sons, said: “As funeral directors, we often see people at the start of their journey of grief, so we feel we would like to do more to assist. We know that the feelings of sadness and loss don’t end with the funeral.

“This service enables us to go above and beyond for the families in our care, to ensure they get the support and advice they need at life’s most difficult time.”

The service will comprise six free counselling sessions, in person, by phone or by e-mail, which can be used by one person or split among members of a family.