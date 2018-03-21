LATEST COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

Drugs

Lee Hamshaw, 36, of Straight Mile, Ranby; in possession of diamorphine. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge and drugs forfeited and destroyed.

David Pearson, 40, of Elsham Walk, Gainsborough; produced a quantity of cannabis. Fined £667, £67 victim surcharge, £85 costs and drugs forfeited and destroyed.

Violence

Nigel Goodwin, 50, of Highcliffe Avenue, Shirebrook; assaulted a man by beating him. Community order made, fined £100, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Ricardo Christie, 33, of Retford Road, Woodbeck; assaulted a man by beating him. Fined £80, £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Gordon Morgan, 39, of Retford Road, Woodbeck; assaulted a man by beating him. Fined £80, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Mark Barker, 42,of Riddell Avenue, Langold; assault by beating. Committed to prison for 26 weeks, suspended for two years, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Motoring

Christopher Lakey, 46, of Scholars Place, Worksop; speeding in excess of 70 miles per hour. Fined £300, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Timothy Atkinson, 45, of Heaton Street, Gainsborough; speeding in excess of 50 miles per hour. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Breach

Martin Smith, 36, of Potter Street, Worksop; entered supermarkets which was prohibited by a criminal behaviour order. Fined £80 and £30 victim surcharge.

Theft

Jonathan McGrath, 29, of Garbsen Court, Worksop; used a bank card which did not belong to you to steal £1,150. Committed to prison for 24 weeks and £115 victim surcharge.

Carla Parrish, 30, of Hardwick Road East, Worksop; stole a number of items including underwear to the value of £201 and boots to the value of £19. Committed to prison for a total of 42 days and pay a total of £220 compensation.

Alcohol

Krzysztof Mowinski, 32, of Acreage Lane, Shirebrook; driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, driving without a licence and without insurance. Community order made, carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 38 months.

Rebecca Watte, 57, of Pippistrelle Close, Retford; driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 136 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Community order made, carry out 50 hours of unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified for 32 months.