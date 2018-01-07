Search

LATEST COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

Mansfield Magistrates' Court
The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

Alcohol

Norman Murphy, 57, of Plantation Avenue, Dinnington; admitted driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Community order made, be under a curfew between 7pm and 7am, pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Drugs

Craig Hall, 36, of King Street, Worksop; admitted failing to attend a drugs assessment and being in possession of cocaine. Community order made, fined £80, £85 victim surcharge and drugs forfeited and destroyed.

Motoring

Karen Hoskins, 56, of Grosvenor Close, Retford; admitted failing to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £150 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Nigel Bateman, 56, of Stockwith Road, Misterton; admitted driving at a speed exceeding the 50 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £213, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Gareth Coulter, 21, of The Meadows, Todwick; admitted driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for six months.

Connor Woodcock, 25, of Beehive Street, Retford; admitted failing to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.Fined a total of £1,320, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for six months.

Other

Saul Goulding, 48, of Ramsden Cresent, Carlton in Lindrick; admitted using violence for the purpose of securing entry to a premises. Restraining order made, fined £100, £100 victim surcharge and £200 costs.