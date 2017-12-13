Search

LATEST COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

Mansfield Magistrates' Court
The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

Theft

Justin Brooks, 45, of Cheapside, Worksop; stole a Disney Princess doll and Yankee Candles belonging to B&M Bargains. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Gary Perkins, 32, of Park Street, Worksop; stole a pot of cash containing between £50 and £60 belonging to the Worksop Miner’s Welfare. Committed to prison for three weeks, suspended for 12 months and £50 compensation.

Motoring

Anthony Newbury, 24, of Longfellow Drive, Worksop; driving without due care and attention. Fined £440, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Daniel Hill, 36, of Gill Green Walk, Clarborough; speeding in excess of 50 miles per hour. Fined £330, £33 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Drugs

Andrew Brown, 34, of Clumber Street, Retford; in possession of cocaine. Fined £300, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and drugs forfeited and destroyed.

Alcohol

Sheridan Walker, 46, of Stewart Road, Carlton in Lindrick; driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 12 months.