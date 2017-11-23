LATEST COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

Alcohol

Michael Daly, aged 59, of The Dene, Worksop: driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 83 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the limit is 35mcg. He was fined £330, ordered to pay a £33 victim surcharge and £85 costs and banned from driving for 22 months.

Karol Kepa, 27, of Albert Street, Worksop: failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis after being suspected of having driven a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He was fined £150, ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and banned from driving for 24 months.

Motoring

Nicholas Hill, 47, of Denbigh Avenue, Worksop: driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour limit. He was fined £240 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Licence also endorsed with three penalty points.

William Wilson, 33, of Royds Crescent, Rhodesia: driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour limit. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Theft

Lee Lacey, 37, of Homes Road, Retford: stole Lego to the value of £229.97 belonging to Toy Master and perfume to the value of £180 belonging to Boots. Community order made, fined £40 and ordered to pay a total of £409.97.

Robert Anderson, 31, of Retford Park Avenue, Retford: stole two bottles of vodka to the value of £35 belonging to the Co-op. Fined £115 and ordered to pay £35 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Assault

Jordan Miklavs, 24, of Forrests Yard, Worksop: assaulted a woman by beating her. Committed to prison for 16 weeks and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Gary Perkins, 32, of Newcastle House, Worksop: used threatening, abusive behaviour or words with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Also stole five jars of coffee to the value of £30 belonging to Farmfoods. Committed to prison for a total of 22 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Restraining order made. Must also pay a £115 victim surcharge, £100 costs and £30 compensation.

Sean Phillips, 39, of The Queens Hotel, Retford: Assaulted a woman by beating her. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Restraining order made. Must also pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.