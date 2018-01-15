Kirkby man couldn’t explain drink drive in Worksop

A Kirkby man “couldn’t fathom” why he drove while over the limit in Worksop, a court heard.

James Fox’s grey Peugeot was stopped on Turner Road, at 11pm, on December 22, when officers saw him speeding.

A test revealed he had 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 36 microgrammes.

Fox, 28, of Pennine Drive, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said: “He had been at a friend’s house drinking, and had driven to the shops. He can’t fathom why he did something so foolish.”

Fox, who had no previous convictions, was fined £318 and ordered to pay a government surcharge of £31 and £85 costs.

He was banned for 17 months, but wss offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the disqualification by 129 days, if completed by December 2018.