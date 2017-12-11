Kirkby man bricked mate’s window after row over tools

A Kirkby man hurled a brick through his friend’s window after they rowed over some tools, a court heard.

Russell Stevenson, 35, of Walesby Drive, admitted criminal damage, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The court heard Stevenson had been assaulted when the tools were returned to him, at an address on Chatsworth Street, in Sutton, on September 30.

“He felt quite disappointed and hurt emotionally,” said Morgan Hogarth, mitgating. “He went outside in a rage, picked up a brick and threw it through the window.”

The court heard Stevenson received a fine at Nottingham Magistrates Court, for criminal damage, in November 2016.

He was fined £80, and ordered to pay £100 compensation, as well as a victim surcharge of £30.