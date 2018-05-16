Judges draw up shortlist for Gainsborough’s DN21 Awards

The judges have announced their shortlist for the annual DN21 Awards that recognise and celebrate Gainsborough’s business community.

The event, which is being staged at a new venue, Gainsborough Golf Club, on Thursday, June 7, is now in its fourth year.

It was originally set up by the town’s shopping centre, Marshall’s Yard, and Gainsborough Trinity Football Club after they decided it was time to honour business excellence within the DN21 postcode.

Alison Shipperbottom, manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “We are really excited about holding these awards again. There is a real buzz of excitement in Gainsborough.”

Trinity chairman Richard Kane said: “We have been overwhelmed by the response. We received more than 150 entries and the calibre was extremely high. It is a difficult task for the independent judges, who are making their decisions after mystery shops and interviews with the shortlisted candidates.”

The shortlisted business for the nine categories are:

Customer Service Team of the Year: M&S, Next, Seasalt, Costa. Independent Retailer of the Year: Barnes Jewellers, Barron Bou, Coe & Co, Jasmine Tree, Bella Fiore.

Community Engagement Award: Page’s Pet Rescue, Riverside Training, Affordale Foods, Corringham Kitchen. Business Person of the Year: Natalie Wright of Sills & Betteridge, Sarah Jarvis of Lovelle Estate Agents, Andy Wood, of Kal Group.

Business of the Year: Nationwide Traffic Solutions, Wefco, LEW. Best Trade Business: Eminox, Otter Roofing, Sandie Webster, LEW, AMP Rose.

Best New Business: Sophie Amelia Hair, Jaime’s Fit Club, Blyton Dental, Rochell Rose, Gainsborough Scaffolding Services. Best Family-Run Business: Adam’s Bay, Let There Be Meat, AMP Rose.

Shining Star Individual Award: Nathan Hunt of New Look, Mazhar Hussain of Corringham Kitchen, Laura Darley of Sills & Betteridge, Leanne Fox of Blyton Dental. Social Media Award: Bella Fiore, Sphie Amelia Hair, Rochell Rose, Let There Be Meat, Jaime’s Fit Club, PT and Sports Massage.

In addition, there will a Retailer of the Year award, to be decided by votes from the public.